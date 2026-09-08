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Don't say a word! Flick warned to ignore Jose Mourinho after perfect start to LaLiga

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:38 - 08 September 2026
Barcelona have reportedly instructed Hansi Flick to completely ignore Jose Mourinho’s mind games following the Portuguese coach’s return to Real Madrid.
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The club believe that Flick must focus entirely on Barcelona's season and avoid distractions, after their splendid start to the campaign.

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According to reports via GOAL, club officials briefed the German manager on Mourinho’s turbulent history in Spain and ordered him to stay silent on his counterpart.

Jose Mourinho in training for Inter.
Jose Mourinho in training for Inter.

The clear directive from the Barcelona hierarchy was simple: “Not a word about Mourinho or Real Madrid.”

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Flick has strictly followed the advice. When asked about Mourinho’s arrival ahead of Barcelona’s league opener against Elche, the coach shut down the question immediately.

“Are we playing Real Madrid tomorrow? Then ask me about Elche,” he replied.

Barcelona remain wary of a repeat of the toxic atmosphere that defined Mourinho’s previous spell at the Bernabeu, particularly his bitter rivalry with Pep Guardiola and the infamous incident involving Tito Vilanova.

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Club executives want to deny Mourinho the platform to create controversy and keep the focus firmly on football.

The strategy comes as Flick’s side enjoy a perfect start to the new La Liga season, sitting top of the table after scoring freely in their opening matches.

Mourinho has already made early comments referencing the Negreira case while offering measured praise for Flick and sporting director Deco, but Barcelona are determined not to engage.

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