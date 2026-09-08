No limit - Kane aims to join Messi and Ronaldo playing until late 30s
Since joining Bayern Munich in 2023, the England international has been an important player for the German side.
The forward has led Bayern to back-to-back German League titles and also reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season.
Kane has scored 98 league goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, having made 151 appearances.
Kane wants to play until 40
In a wide-ranging interview with TNT Sports, Kane reflected on his ambitions. "I never like to put limits on what I can achieve before every season," he said. "I may set myself a crazy aim and see what I can do."
Kane acknowledged his recent prolific form, which has seen him surpass previous personal bests. "This season, obviously, I think it's close to 20 more goals than I've ever scored in my career, and I've had some amazing seasons as a striker," he noted.
"I think at this stage you just try and cherish these moments. The moment I'm in right now, I feel so good."
Looking to the future, Kane sees the enduring careers of other top players as a blueprint for his own.
"When I see players like Messi and Ronaldo and Luka Modric... playing until their late 30s... it gives me the motivation to be able to do that," he explained. "A lot of it comes with the mentality as well—what you've achieved, what you're pushing for."
He continued, "For now, I want to be at the best level for as long as possible, and obviously, being at Bayern.
“I know I'm going to be challenging for titles every year, challenging for the Champions League. I still have things I want to win at club level, I want to win at international level."