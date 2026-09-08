Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid five times, but he is not in the all-time XI

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid five times, but he is not in the all-time XI

‘Not Possible' – Outrage as Ronaldo is left out of Champions League all-time XI

Ronaldo is known as ‘Mr Champions League’ but has been incredibly left out of the competition’s all-time best XI.

Fans have criticised France’s most popular publication, L'Equipe, after the paper left out Cristiano Ronaldo from its all-time Champions League XI.

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Messi selected ahead of Ronaldo in UCL all-time XI

Ronaldo is regarded as the greatest player to play in the Champions League (European Cup), breaking and setting numerous records that will stand for years.

However, despite his impact in the competition, L’Equipe’s Vincent Duluc failed to include him in the all-time XI, although there is a spot for Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

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George Best, Johan Cruyff, Lionel Messi... mais pas Cristiano Ronaldo ni de Français : le onze idéal de l'histoire de la Ligue des champions ➡️ https://t.co/jGzpB6YM4e



Notre reporter Vincent Duluc s'est vu confier la lourde tâche de puiser dans plus de sept décennies de Coupe… pic.twitter.com/dFpr2ED5Qy — L'Équipe (@lequipe) September 7, 2026

Liverpool legend Ray Clemence is in goal, while the back four is made up of Franz Beckenbauer, Franco Baresi, Dani Carvajal and Paulo Maldini.

Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta are part of a midfield group of five that includes Lionel Messi, Johan Cryuff and George Best. The biggest controversy is up front, with Di Stefano selected ahead of Ronaldo.

While it is a strong team on paper, the publication came under intense criticism for omitting Ronaldo from the team.

One fan wrote on X: Champions League all-time XI without Cristiano Ronaldo? ;. Impossible.

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“How can he call himself a journalist and not include CR7? The guy is the top scorer, top assister in the competition, and has won it 5 times.. it's like not including Pelé in an all-time World Cup players XI.. 🫩,” another fan said.

Comment peut il se faire appeler journaliste et ne pas mettre CR7. Le mec est meilleur buteur , passeur de la compétition et l'a remporté 5 fois .. c'est comme ne pas mettre pelé dans un onze all time de joueur de coupe du monde .. 🫩 — Maraad03 (@BondiMatteo) September 7, 2026

The criticism did not stop there, with someone saying I'm not a fan of CR, but not putting him in this starting eleven shows bad faith.

je ne suis pas fan de CR, mais pas le mettre dans ce onze révèle de la mauvaise foi — thomas vicot (@Tomtomlens) September 7, 2026

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Another fan said: Not putting the best player in the history of the UCL in the lineup, that's still the madness of the 11. Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in the UCL knockout stages (67) than Aguero+Suarez+Drogba+Henry+Rooney+R9 combined (65).

Ne pas mettre le meilleur joueur de l’histoire de la ldc ça reste la folie du 11



Cristiano Ronaldo a plus de buts en phase finale de ldc (67) que Aguero+Suarez+Drogba+Henry+Rooney+ R9 combinés (65) — Boisdeleau 🦖🐊 (@Etleau0) September 7, 2026

Meanwhile, one fan had an issue with the inclusion of George Best, saying: Putting Best (21 matches in the competition) ahead of CR7 is really such a hipster move lmao.

Mettre Best (21 matchs dans la compétition) devant CR7 c'est vraiment un move de hipster mdr — Aurel (@AlfLefebvre) September 7, 2026

Ronaldo’s record in the Champions League/European Cup

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Ronaldo’s omission from the list is inexcusable, given that his Champions League record speaks for itself.

Récords de la Champions League:



Más goles totales: CR7

Más goles sin penales: CR7

Más asistencias: CR7

Más goles en una edición: CR7

Más goles en fase KO: CR7

Más hattricks: CR7

Más tiros libres: CR7

Más victorias: CR7

Más partidos en línea marcando: CR7

Más veces líder… pic.twitter.com/K2wDU4CRFv — Daguito Valdés (@daguitovaldes) September 7, 2026

The Portuguese star is the all-time top scorer in the competition’s history with 140 goals in 183 games. He has also played the most games in the competition and has won five UCL titles.

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