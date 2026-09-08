Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta leads nominees for UEFA Coach of the Year

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been named among the five nominees for the 2026 Men’s Coach of the Year award.

The Spaniard is joined on the shortlist by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique and Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany.

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The Gunners also reached the Champions League final, where they lost to PSG on penalties, and finished runners-up in the Carabao Cup.

Four of the five nominees are Spanish, underlining the current dominance of Spanish coaches across Europe’s top competitions.

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🚨🌕 OFFICIAL: Coach of the Year nominees at the Ballon d’Or 2026!



🇪🇸 Luis Enrique

🇪🇸 Luis de la Fuente

🇪🇸 Mikel Arteta

🇪🇸 Unai Emery

🇧🇪 Vincent Kompany



Who deserves to win in your opinion? 👔 pic.twitter.com/xTGDS7R4Jd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2026

De la Fuente is recognised for leading Spain to the 2026 World Cup title, while Luis Enrique secured a second consecutive Champions League crown with PSG.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente || Imago

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany at Oktoberfest 2024 | IMAGO

Emery took Aston Villa to Europa League glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League, and Kompany oversaw a dominant Bundesliga campaign with Bayern.

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The winner will be announced at the Ballon d’Or gala in London on 26 October.