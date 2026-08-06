Why Rodri decided to snub Real Madrid in favour of Barcelona move

Real Madrid have missed out on one of their biggest transfer targets, who has reportedly chosen to join rivals Barcelona

Rodri has reportedly decided to turn down Real Madrid and pursue a move to Barcelona, bringing an unexpected twist to one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas.

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The Manchester City midfielder's decision could represent a major coup for Hansi Flick's side while leaving Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid frustrated in their pursuit of one of the world's finest midfielders.

Rodri feels Barcelona is the perfect fit

According to reports from Spain, Rodri's decision ultimately came down to footballing compatibility and personal connections rather than simply choosing between two of Spain's biggest clubs.

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The 30-year-old reportedly believes Barcelona's style of play is more closely aligned with his own footballing philosophy. After years of establishing himself as one of the game's most intelligent midfielders, the opportunity to operate in a system that suits his strengths appears to have been a decisive factor.

Rodri's ability to control possession, dictate tempo and provide defensive protection would fit naturally into Barcelona's midfield, particularly under Flick.

The Spanish international is also said to have a strong personal connection with several Barcelona players through their time together with La Roja.

That familiarity reportedly helped convince Rodri that Barcelona represents the right environment for the next stage of his career.

Real Madrid suffer major transfer blow

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Rodri's reported decision represents a significant setback for Real Madrid, who had been heavily linked with the Manchester City star for weeks.

Los Blancos identified the midfielder as a priority target as Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad and rebuild the Madrid midfield ahead of the new campaign.

The Spanish giants appeared to have a strong case, given Rodri's connection to the city and his status as one of the country's most decorated players.

However, Barcelona's sporting project ultimately proved more attractive. For Flick, landing Rodri would be a statement signing.

The midfielder's experience at the highest level, combined with his technical quality and understanding of Spanish football, could provide Barcelona with an elite presence in the centre of the pitch.

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