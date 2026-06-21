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2026 World Cup: Mbappe hails 'exceptional' Nigerian-born talent

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:57 - 21 June 2026
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Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
The Real Madrid star has been in awe of the Nigerian-born talent shining at the 2026 World Cup
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France captain Kylian Mbappe has showered praise on teammate Michael Olise ahead of Les Bleus' upcoming World Cup group stage clash against Iraq.

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The Real Madrid superstar highlighted the Nigerian-born attacker's immense quality as a prime example of the incredible depth present in the French squad.

France Captain Blown Away by Olise's Impact

The twenty-seven-year-old skipper did not hold back his admiration for the Bayern Munich winger, describing him as a crucial asset who routinely makes a difference in the tightest tournament moments.

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Olise, who was eligible to represent Nigeria through his father before committing his international career to France, has quickly established an excellent on-field understanding with the rest of the French frontline during the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference about the growing chemistry within the team's attack, Mbappe stated, "Michael is an exceptional player. His profile pleases everyone. We had this connection among all the attacking players.

“We have a lot of talent, and every day one or another can show it. Michael is a great player, making the details in every match."

Versatile Mbappe Dismisses Concerns Over Tactical Role

Aside from praising his fellow attacker, the French captain also dismissed media discussions regarding his own current form and tactical positioning on the pitch, insisting that team success remains his only priority.

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Mbappe emphasised that he feels completely sharp both mentally and physically, noting that his motivation to win far outweighs whether he is deployed centrally or out wide.

The superstar forward reminded fans that the World Cup campaign is still in its early stages and urged his teammates to maintain their focus so they can continue to impose their signature style on every opponent they face.

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