2026 World Cup: Salah magic leads Egypt to first victory in 92 years against New Zealand

Ex-Liverpool star Mohamed Salah led his Egypt side to a historic World Cup win

Mohamed Salah struck the emotional winner as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 2-1 and register their first-ever World Cup win since their debut 92 years ago in the 1934 edition

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After Finn Surman gave New Zealand a shock lead, Egypt rallied back with Zico's equaliser, opening the door for Salah's historic winner, before Mahmoud Trezeguet made sure of the win with a third goal for the Pharaohs.

Egypt vs New Zealand: How it happened

New Zealand executed a disciplined and well-organised first-half strategy, mixing direct long balls with patient spells of possession to frustrate Egypt and gain a foothold in the contest.

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Their approach paid dividends when defender Finn Surman opened the scoring from a set piece, shrugging off the attention of Ahmed Fatouh before powering a header beyond the goalkeeper from a corner kick.

The Oceania side had already threatened earlier through Callum McCowatt, whose glancing header was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar, and went into the half-time break with hopes of a very famous win.

However, Egypt emerged from the interval with far greater urgency and began to dominate proceedings. Their persistence was rewarded in the 58th minute when Mostafa Zico met a precise cross from Mohamed Hany and guided a header into the net to restore parity.

With momentum firmly on Egypt’s side, Salah soon produced the moment the fans had been waiting for. The ex-Liverpool forward surged down the right flank, exchanged a neat one-two with Zico, and calmly dispatched his finish into the far corner to put Egypt ahead in the 67th minute.

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Salah nearly added another goal late on after cutting inside and unleashing a strike that took a deflection and sailed over the bar.