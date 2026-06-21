Arsenal open to selling Nigerian-born star this summer

The Gunners are open to a summer sale to raise funds for transfer plans

Arsenal are prepared to entertain transfer offers for their highly rated teenage midfielder Ethan Nwaneri during the upcoming summer window, according to recent reports.

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Gunners Ready to Listen to Offers for Nwaneri

Journalist Sami Mokbel revealed on the Latte Firm YouTube channel that the Gunners are no longer completely closed to parting ways with the talented playmaker, indicating that a summer exit is highly probable.

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The 19-year-old midfielder is eager to secure consistent playing time next season, a guarantee that manager Mikel Arteta simply cannot provide given the immense depth and competition within Arsenal's current midfield setup.

Discussing Nwaneri's mounting frustrations over his lack of a clear pathway into the starting XI, Mokbel explained, "I don’t think he will [stay at Arsenal]. There is a will from Arsenal to, at the very least, listen to offers. I think he will want regular football next season and I’m not sure where he fits in."

Unfortunate Loan Spell Prompts Permanent Exit Talks

The sudden willingness to discuss a transfer comes on the heels of a difficult five-month loan spell with French giants Marseille, which failed to yield the development Arsenal officials had envisioned.

Arteta had explicitly sent the teenager to Ligue 1 to develop his tactical awareness under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, but the Italian manager was unexpectedly sacked just weeks after Nwaneri arrived in France.

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