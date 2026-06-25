Monaco Changed Everything? Magui Corceiro Unfollows Lando Norris As On-Off Romance in Tatters

The Portuguese actress has unfollowed the McLaren star on Instagram days after reports claimed Monaco Grand Prix festivities became “the straw that broke the camel’s back” in their famously on-again, off-again relationship.

Portuguese actress and model Magui Corceiro has reignited speculation surrounding her relationship with Formula One star Lando Norris after fans noticed she no longer follows the McLaren driver on Instagram.

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The social media move comes just weeks after the pair appeared to be back on track following another reconciliation and arrives amid growing reports that Monaco Grand Prix festivities may have placed fresh strain on their relationship.

What's the gossip?

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

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Norris and Corceiro have been linked since 2023, with their relationship repeatedly making headlines due to its on-again, off-again nature.

Earlier this year, reports suggested the pair had quietly rekindled their romance, with fans spotting signs that they had grown close again following a previous split.

Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

However, eagle-eyed followers recently noticed that Corceiro no longer follows Norris on Instagram, immediately triggering fresh breakup speculation across social media.

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According to The Sun, sources close to the couple believe the Monaco Grand Prix weekend may have marked a significant turning point.

One source reportedly told the aforementioned outlet: “There is still a lot of affection between them, but their relationship has always been very on-and-off.”

The source added: “Monaco was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

While no specific incident was identified as the cause of the reported tension, the source suggested that the intense attention surrounding Norris’ social life during the glamorous race weekend created additional pressure.

Neither Norris nor Corceiro has publicly addressed the latest rumours.

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The Monaco drama

Norris found himself at the centre of online attention during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend after appearing in various photos, videos and social media content alongside several high-profile influencers including Alix Earle.

The British driver was seen attending multiple social events throughout Monaco, with clips from the weekend quickly spreading across TikTok, Instagram and X.

Although there has been no suggestion of wrongdoing on Norris’ part, the resulting online conversation generated widespread discussion among fans and gossip pages, with many speculating about how the attention might affect his relationship with Corceiro.

The Portuguese model, meanwhile, largely remained out of the spotlight.

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For now, however, there remains no official confirmation that Norris and Corceiro have split.