Still in Love! Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro confirm they are still together following reported split

The on-off couple was spotted looking cosy in the stands at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Lando Norris appears to have made a huge statement concerning his love life.

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The McLaren driver and his girlfriend, Portuguese actress and model Margarida "Magui" Corceiro, have officially silenced the breakup rumours that have been swirling through the F1 paddock for months.

What happened

On Tuesday night, April 7, the couple was spotted looking cosy in the stands at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, effectively ending any speculation about their status.

Margarida Corceiro e Lando Norris estão presentes nas bancadas de Alvalade para assistir ao jogo entre Sporting e Arsenal 👀⚽#Sporting #Arsenal #MargaridaCorceiro #LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/dnueiNltGG — A BOLA (@abolapt) April 7, 2026

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The pair took advantage of the current F1 spring break to attend the high-stakes UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal.

Clad in casual attire, the 26-year-old reigning F1 world champion and the 23-year-old A Fazenda star appeared relaxed and happy, even as they watched a tense match that saw Arsenal clinch a narrow victory.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro attended the UCL fixture between Arsenal and Sporting CP at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night April 7, 2026 | Getty Images

While the action on the pitch was intense, all eyes were on the couple, who seemed very much together on the evening.

This sighting marked the first time the duo has been seen together in public since February, when a viral TikTok clip was interpreted as the end of their relationship in the eyes of fans and multiple media outlets.

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Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

The drama first ignited during pre-season testing in Bahrain, when a candid exchange between Norris and former teammate Carlos Sainz was caught on camera.

Social media lip-readers claimed that when asked if things were "good" with Magui, Norris replied "No" and described himself as a "single man."

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Magui was noticeably absent from a major celebratory party Norris hosted for his McLaren crew in Bahrain, leading many to believe the reigning champ had entered the 2026 season flying solo.

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro spotted on vacation in Ibiza | Credit: BackGrid

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Notably, Corceiro has also missed the opening three races of the 2026 season so far.

However, the couple had already been working to debunk the narrative behind the scenes. Pulse Sports earlier reported that Magui subtly rubbished the split rumours just days after they surfaced.

Magui Corceiro | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lando Norris is the founder of the successful gaming and lifestyle brand, Quadrant | Credit: Instagram

The actress took to Instagram to leave a playful, cheeky comment under one of Lando’s stories, which featured the driver relaxing in a new set of pyjamas. "Nice pjs, u welcome," she wrote, a light-hearted remark that fans immediately took as a sign that the couple was still very much on speaking terms. This digital interaction served as their first unofficial dismissal of the 'single man' narrative, proving that the distance between Bahrain and Portugal hadn't actually driven them apart.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro's on-off romance

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend | Credit: Getty Images

Looking back, the couple’s relationship has been a whirlwind of podiums and paparazzi since they were first linked in May 2023 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Their journey has been defined by an on-and-off rhythm that kept fans guessing for years. After a brief period of separation in 2024, they rekindled their romance and finally went paddock official in August 2025 during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago