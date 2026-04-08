‘He should be on 30 goals’ – Frustrated coach slams wasteful Nigerian striker after narrow win

Emeka Obioma scored the winner as Abia Warriors beat Bayelsa United 1-0 to move into the top four, yet coach Imama Amapakabo insists the striker should already have 30 goals this season.

Abia Warriors secured a vital three points on Monday evening, but the post-match talk was centred more on what went missing than what went in.

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2023 Pulse Sports 30 star Emeka Obioma proved to be the difference maker once again, netting a narrow 1-0 winner against Bayelsa United to catapult the Warriors into the NPFL top four.

The former Enyimba man found the breakthrough just before the hour mark. It was a clinical enough moment to decide a cagey encounter, marking Obioma’s second goal in as many games and his fourth in his last five outings.

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Unhappy coach speaks

For most strikers, that is a purple patch worth celebrating. But for his coach Imama Amapakabo, it is merely a reminder of a missed opportunity for greatness.

Despite the victory, Amapakabo did not hold back in his assessment of his leading man.

Emeka Obioma scored 16 goals in 20 matches for Enyimba, leading the Elephants to the NPFL title as well as winning the golden boot

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The Warriors' boss cut a frustrated figure when discussing the conversion rate of a player who is technically one of the league's top marksmen.

"I believe that Obioma should have been close to about 30 goals if he had converted all the chances that were coming his way," Amapakabo told reporters.

Emeka Obioma celebrates his second goal in as many games and his fourth in his last five outings.

"But unfortunately, I think he’s one of the top scorers. We hope that he will be able to continue scoring goals," he added.

The critique shows the high standards Amapakabo is setting as the season reaches its business end.

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While Obioma is delivering the wins, his manager sees a striker who is leaving too much on the table.

In a league where goal difference can define continental qualification, those missed opportunities carry heavy weight.

Imama Amapakabo insists the striker should already have 30 goals this season.

This result has massive implications for the NPFL landscape. The slim victory at home keeps Abia Warriors firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish and a coveted spot in CAF continental competitions.

They have historically dominated this fixture, winning roughly 60% of their meetings with the Yenagoa-based side, and Monday followed that script of home dominance.

For Bayelsa United, the situation is now critical. The defeat leaves them in 16th place, hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

With only five matches remaining in the campaign, they are locked in a survival scrap with heavyweights Enyimba and Remo Stars.