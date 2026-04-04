NPFL: Nigeria national football team coach Ilechukwu, Rangers face Barau revenge test
Fidelis Ilechukwu wears two hats in Nigerian football. He is the assistant coach of the Super Eagles and the man responsible for keeping Rangers International in the NPFL title race.
Tomorrow, both identities collide in one match. Rangers host Barau FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, and the result could define whether the Flying Antelopes finish this season as champions or also-rans.
Rangers are second in the table with 54 points, one point behind Rivers United. They come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Shooting Stars, their confidence bruised, their margin for error now almost gone.
To make things worse, the opponents on Sunday are the same Barau side that came to Kano in November and handed Rangers a 2-0 defeat that nobody at the Flying Antelopes has forgotten. Revenge is not just an option tomorrow. It is a necessity.
Can’t wait for Sunday.#Sunday#MatchDayLoading#NeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/5LElPE4u9T— Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) April 2, 2026
Barau FC are newly promoted. They beat Rangers in November. They want to do it again.
What is at stake
Rivers United travel to face wounded Warri Wolves tomorrow. A Rangers win combined with a Rivers United slip would put Ilechukwu's side top of the table with five games remaining.
The title is not in Rangers' hands yet. But it could be by Sunday evening if they take care of their own business first at home, where they remain unbeaten at home.
Why Barau FC should not be underestimated
Newly promoted this season and owned by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Barau FC have been one of NPFL's most pleasant surprises.
They beat Rangers 2-0 in the first meeting in November, one of their biggest results of the campaign.
They arrive in Enugu unbeaten in their last three matches, winning one and drawing two.
A win tomorrow would complete a rare league double over the 2016 champions.
Ilechukwu's challenge
The Rangers' form of concern is real. A 3-1 defeat to Shooting Stars last time out exposed vulnerabilities that a sharp Barau will look to exploit.
Ilechukwu needs a response in character and performance. The Cathedral crowd will play their part. The players must match them.
Barau FC came to Kano in November as underdogs and left with three points. Tomorrow they come to Enugu as a side with nothing to lose and everything to gain.
6️⃣ matchweeks to go! ⏳— NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) April 2, 2026
The title race is ON 🏆🔥
Fixtures could decide it all… 🗓️
Thin margins for the top-5 📊
One slip… it’s over! ❌😬
One brilliant run… it’s yours! 🚀🏆
Who has the easiest path to glory? 🤔👀#NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/hzgmlZ54Uz
Ilechukwu’s Antelopes have spent all week knowing that. The question is whether his Rangers have the hunger to make sure it does not happen twice.