‘The training kit is bright green’ - Iwobi claims he prefers the previous Super Eagles Nike design

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared his thoughts on Nigeria's newly released kit, admitting that he favours the previous design over the latest offering from Nike.

The new collection, launched by the global sportswear brand in late March, has generated considerable discussion among fans.

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It includes a light green home jersey with darker side panels and a white away shirt featuring a bold, green flame-like pattern.

These new strips have already made their debut on the pitch, worn by the Super Eagles during their recent friendly matches.

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Iwobi picks his best training kit

Speaking on the "Alexander Yaa Digg" podcast before the international break, the Fulham star described his initial reaction to the training gear associated with the new collection.

Alex Iwobi for Nigeria. (Photo Credit: Imago)

"The training kit is bright green, looking like highlighters with the pink stripe on the side," Iwobi commented. "That’s the new kit for training."

When asked for his personal take on the match-day jerseys, Iwobi candidly expressed his preference while hoping the new design would bring the team good fortune.

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Super Eagles new away jersey || X

"Let me know what you think of the new kit," he said. "Me, personally, I think I prefer the old one, but we will see if this one can bring us luck."