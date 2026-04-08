Super Eagles star Lookman reveals plan to haunt Barca again - We know how to beat them

Ademola Lookman reminded Hansi Flick’s Barcelona of the 4-0 thrashing he orchestrated in the Copa del Rey as Atletico Madrid prepare for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has sent a chilling reminder to Barcelona ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final: Atletico Madrid have the blueprint to dismantle Hansi Flick’s high-flying side.

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The Nigerian international was the architect of Barca's most embarrassing night this season, and he is ready to repeat the trick at the Camp Nou.

Lookman speaks on Barcelona

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The 28-year-old Super Eagle has become the focal point of Diego Simeone’s attack since his €35m move from Atalanta in February.

While Barcelona have dominated the La Liga meetings between the two sides, Lookman’s history in knockout football tells a different story.

He was the undisputed star of the Copa del Rey semi-final, scoring and assisting in a 4-0 first-leg demolition that left the Catalan giants shell-shocked.

Speaking via Into The Calderon ahead of the marquee European fixture, Lookman was respectful but firm about Atletico's pedigree.

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About Barcelona’s quality, of course, massive club, massive team," Lookman said. But we won 4-0 at home and we’re through to the final.

There’s a lot to take away from both games. We’ve obviously learned from that and we’re still learning from that," he added.

The unlying message for Hansi Flick is that his signature high defensive line is exactly what Lookman thrives on.

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Alongside Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, Lookman’s primary objective tonight is to exploit the acres of space behind the Barca back four.

His pace and elite dribbling, which famously secured a Europa League hat-trick for Atalanta, remain Simeone’s most dangerous weapon in transition.

Despite being benched during the recent La Liga meeting, Lookman is expected to return to the starting lineup tonight.

This clash marks the fifth meeting between the clubs this season, but for Nigerians, it is the most significant.

With every other Super Eagle eliminated from the competition, Lookman stands as the lone survivor carrying the hopes of a nation.

Barcelona may lead La Liga by seven points, but Atletico Madrid are the knockout specialists.

If Lookman finds his rhythm, the Camp Nou will witness a repeat of the clinical efficiency that defined their Copa del Rey victory.

The promise is simple: Atletico know how to beat them, and Lookman is the man to deliver the blow.