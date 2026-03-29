Okoye, Iwobi, Lookman lead Super Eagles' expected starting line-up against Jordan

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are expected to maintain a 4-2-3-1 formation against Jordan, with Okoye, Ndidi, and Lookman set to start in Antalya.

The Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to deploy a strong lineup when they face Jordan in an international friendly in Antalya.

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Chelle is likely to stick with a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation as Nigeria looks to build on its win over Iran, while Jordan continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan, under coach Jamal Sellami, has developed into a disciplined and tactically organised side. Known for their defensive structure and quick counter-attacks, they remain a tricky opponent. Their last outing was a dramatic 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

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Super Eagles possible starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu and Bruno Onyemaechi

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Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi

Attackers: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams

Historically, both teams have one win each from their previous friendly encounters. However, Nigeria, ranked higher globally, enters this match as the favourite.

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