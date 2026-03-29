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Okoye, Iwobi, Lookman lead Super Eagles' expected starting line-up against Jordan
The Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to deploy a strong lineup when they face Jordan in an international friendly in Antalya.
Chelle is likely to stick with a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation as Nigeria looks to build on its win over Iran, while Jordan continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Full-time#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/551p4UFyMm— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026
Jordan, under coach Jamal Sellami, has developed into a disciplined and tactically organised side. Known for their defensive structure and quick counter-attacks, they remain a tricky opponent. Their last outing was a dramatic 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.
Recovery pic.twitter.com/StRNOBTeJz— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 28, 2026
Super Eagles possible starting XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye
Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu and Bruno Onyemaechi
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi
Attackers: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams
Historically, both teams have one win each from their previous friendly encounters. However, Nigeria, ranked higher globally, enters this match as the favourite.