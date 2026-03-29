Jordan vs Nigeria: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Super Eagles' friendly in Turkey

The Super Eagles will take on Jordan in their second friendly game in Antalya on Tuesday after their impressive win over Iran on Friday in the four-nation tournament. Here is everything you need to know before kick-off.

Nigeria kick-started their March 2026 international break with a 2-1 win over the Iranian side in a friendly game on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle’s team secured the victory with goals from Moses Simon (sixth minute) and Akor Adams (51st minute), with Iran's only goal coming from Mehdi Taremi, who scored as a consolation.

Following the Super Eagles' performance at the 2025 AFCON competition, Chelle is looking to build ahead of the next tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Jordan

Nigeria will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on Jordan on Tuesday, March 31, at Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya, Türkiye, with the kick-off time at 1 p.m. Nigerian time and 8 p.m. local in Türkiye

The Super Eagles will use this four-nation tournament, which also features Iran and Costa Rica, as a vital chance to try out new strategies.

With the win over Iran, a step towards building a reliable team, Nigeria will go into the game full of confidence.

Super Eagles team || X

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to watch

The game between Nigeria and Jordan will be available to watch on livestream apps like beIN SPORTS.

The importance of this match

Chelle will be using this platform to test the new call-ups and try to integrate them into his tactical system.

With the likes of Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu performing well on their debut, we expect to see them get a run against Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🇳🇬 The Super Eagles of Nigeria have begun their recovery session in Antalya Türkiye, they face Jordan next.pic.twitter.com/5nPqHg5byz — Banky G 🎤⚽ (@BankyGee_) March 28, 2026

Other players like Collins Yira Sor and Philip Otele will likely get their chance to get their first look at senior international football.

Despite some key players like Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen not available due to injury, the Super Eagles are still in good hands, with the set of players invited for the friendlies.

Super Eagles players ||Image credit: Imago

Jordan’s World Cup preparation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan recently qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, making the game against Nigeria arguably the more demanding test for them.

They will likely face similar opponents like Nigeria at the World Cup and this game will help in their preparation for the competition.

Their World Cup preparation got off to a good start with a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica in their first friendly game on Friday, a result that demonstrates the value of their preparation for the tournament.

With this being their first World Cup, the Jordan Football Federation are doing everything possible to get their team ready for the challenge.

Jordan players celebrating || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria's next fixture

Following the win against Iran, the Super Eagles will remain in Antalya to play against Jordan on Tuesday, March 31.

We expect a lot of changes from Chelle for the encounter, especially tactically and personnel-wise on the field.

Should Nigeria secure a victory, they will prolong their winning streak to three consecutive matches, beginning with their third-place playoff game against Egypt.

Advertisement