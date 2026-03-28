Super Eagles star Onuachu reportedly makes final decision amidst interest from Germany, Saudi Arabia

Paul Onuachu has reportedly made a decision on his future amidst interest from clubs in multiple countries

Speculation surrounding the future of Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has intensified in recent weeks, with multiple clubs circling ahead of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the towering forward has now made a firm decision that could reshape his future transfer narrative.

Onuachu turns down lucrative offers to stay loyal

Despite attracting serious interest from German sides VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, as well as Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli, Onuachu has reportedly decided to remain at Trabzonspor.

The Saudi club, in particular, was prepared to tempt the striker with a massive financial package that could have seen him earn up to four times his current wages. Yet, in a move that highlights his commitment over cash, the 31-year-old has opted to continue his journey in Turkey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Onuachu is fully focused on achieving success with Trabzonspor rather than seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

The decision also aligns with the club’s stance, as they consider him a vital part of their long-term project and are unwilling to sanction his departure.

Onuachu's form fuels growing demand

Onuachu’s decision comes on the back of a sensational season in front of goal. The Super Eagles striker has been in devastating form, scoring 23 goals in just 27 appearances across all competitions, firmly placing himself at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig Golden Boot race.

His imposing physical presence, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing have made him one of the most feared strikers in the league. It is no surprise that clubs across Europe and the Middle East have been monitoring his situation closely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently on international duty with Nigeria, Onuachu remains under contract with Trabzonspor until 2028, further strengthening the club’s position.