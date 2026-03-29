'A good selection' - Super Eagles coach Chelle earned praise for beating Iran

Simon Zenke applauded Nigeria’s defensive strength under Eric Chelle after the win over Iran.

Former Nigerian youth international Simon Zenke has praised the defensive evolution of the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle.

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His comments follow Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Iran in a friendly clash in Antalya.

What Zenke said

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Zenke reserved special praise for debutants Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu, who came on in the second half and impressed with their performances.

“I am happy with what I saw in the game against Iran, and the win was very good. I was particularly impressed with the two players – Fernandez and Nwaiwu, who came on as substitutes,” Zenke said.

The duo replaced Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu, as Chelle used the match to assess his defensive options.

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Zenke believed the growing pool of centre-backs is a major boost for Nigeria, creating competition that can only strengthen the team.

“The reality now is that Nigeria has a variety of options in central defence, and that is a very positive development. The coach now has a real selection dilemma in that area,” he noted.

In addition to the emerging talents, Zenke highlighted the importance of experienced defenders like Calvin Bassey and Ajayi.

He also pointed to the return of Benjamin Frederick and the consistency of Ogbu as key factors in building a solid defensive unit.

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“I have always believed that the more quality players you have, the better. Nigeria now boasts a strong pool of centre-backs to choose from at any time. I do not envy the coach. It is a selection problem, but a good one,” Zenke added.