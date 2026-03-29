Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare links up with Gunna in Manchester during Wun World Tour

The Wolves striker was keeping different kinds of company last week.

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was spotted rubbing shoulders with US superstar Gunna in Manchester last week, as the Atlanta rapper brought his 'Wun World Tour' to the UK.

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The 25-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers forward posed for photos with Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) in sleek streetwear.

Arokodare, notorious for his fashion-forward aesthetic, posed in a black leather jacket, dreads and shades, while the rapper rocked a bright red jacket, cap and chains.

Tolu Arokodare x Gunna | Snapchat

Arokodare took to Snapchat to share photos after meeting the 'Wgft' hitmaker.

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Tolu Arokodare stepped out in style | IMAGO

Gunna is currently midway through the UK leg of his 'Wun World Tour', supporting his sixth studio album The Last Wun (released August 2025).

He delivered a high-energy performance at Manchester’s AO Arena on Thursday 26 March, following his first London show at The O2 on 25 March. An extra date has been added at The O2 on 31 March, with fans raving about the setlists packed with new tracks and his biggest hits.

Arokodare’s 2025/26 Season So Far

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Tolu Arokodare | IMAGO

Arokodare was left out of new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad for this month’s international friendlies against Iran and Jordan (being played in Turkey).

At club level, the towering 6ft 6in centre-forward has made 27 Premier League appearances for Wolves since his £23.4 million move from Belgian side Genk in September 2025.

The 2025 Ebony Shoe winner has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in the league, clocking over 1,200 minutes as he continues adapting to the intensity of the Premier League.

While not yet matching his prolific Belgian numbers, he has delivered key contributions and remains a vital part of Wolves’ attacking rotation.

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