Former Super Eagles star's club hit with FIFA ban

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on Chippa United for failing to pay former coach Luc Eymael.

World football governing body FIFA has sanctioned former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Chippa United, with a transfer ban following the club’s failure to settle outstanding salary payments owed to former head coach Luc Eymael.

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The decision comes after the club reportedly ignored a directive to clear the debt within a stipulated timeframe.

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Chippa United have been hit with a transfer ban after failing to comply with a FIFA ruling.



The club missed the 45-day deadline to settle outstanding payments owed to former coach Luc Eymael.



Sanctions now take immediate effect.#AfricanFootball#ChippaUnited pic.twitter.com/zqNeMveh3X — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 7, 2026

According to reports, FIFA had issued a 45-day ultimatum to Chippa United to resolve the financial dispute with Eymael.

However, the club failed to comply, prompting the governing body to enforce disciplinary measures.

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As a result, Chippa United is now prohibited from registering new players, an action that could significantly impact their squad planning ahead of the new season.

Ban remains until debt is cleared

FIFA made it clear that the restriction will remain in place until all outstanding payments are fully settled.

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This means the club must urgently resolve the issue or risk falling behind competitors, especially during a crucial transfer window period.

Nwabali no longer affected

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who previously played for Chippa United, is not affected by the situation.

The 29-year-old parted ways with the South African side earlier this year and is currently exploring new opportunities, with several offers reportedly on the table.

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