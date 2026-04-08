Advertisement

Former Super Eagles star's club hit with FIFA ban

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:21 - 08 April 2026
Super Eagles team || X
Super Eagles team || X
FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on Chippa United for failing to pay former coach Luc Eymael.
Advertisement

World football governing body FIFA has sanctioned former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Chippa United, with a transfer ban following the club’s failure to settle outstanding salary payments owed to former head coach Luc Eymael.

Advertisement

The decision comes after the club reportedly ignored a directive to clear the debt within a stipulated timeframe.

According to reports, FIFA had issued a 45-day ultimatum to Chippa United to resolve the financial dispute with Eymael.

However, the club failed to comply, prompting the governing body to enforce disciplinary measures.

Advertisement

As a result, Chippa United is now prohibited from registering new players, an action that could significantly impact their squad planning ahead of the new season.

Ban remains until debt is cleared

FIFA made it clear that the restriction will remain in place until all outstanding payments are fully settled.

Advertisement

This means the club must urgently resolve the issue or risk falling behind competitors, especially during a crucial transfer window period.

Nwabali no longer affected

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who previously played for Chippa United, is not affected by the situation.

The 29-year-old parted ways with the South African side earlier this year and is currently exploring new opportunities, with several offers reportedly on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro confirm they are still together following reported split
Lifestyle
08.04.2026
Still in Love! Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro confirm they are still together following reported split
Frustrated coach slams wasteful Nigerian striker after narrow win
Football
08.04.2026
‘He should be on 30 goals’ – Frustrated coach slams wasteful Nigerian striker after narrow win
I fancy them — Gareth Barry names team to beat Arsenal in UCL final
Football
08.04.2026
I fancy them — Gareth Barry names team to beat Arsenal in UCL final
Victor Osimhen steps up recovery, targets comeback against Fenerbahce
Football
08.04.2026
Victor Osimhen steps up recovery, targets comeback against Fenerbahce
Lookman leads Atletico to Barcelona battle — 10 things to know as Eagles star hunts UCL glory
Football
08.04.2026
Lookman leads Atletico to Barcelona battle — 10 things to know as Eagles star hunts UCL glory
Falconets begin final camp in Abuja ahead of Malawi U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier
Football
08.04.2026
Falconets begin final camp in Abuja ahead of Malawi U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier