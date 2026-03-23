‘What will they use it for?’- Nigeria’s Super Eagles mocked after unveiling new jersey

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released a new jersey despite their failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, which has led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Eric Chelle’s team failed to defeat DR Congo during the playoff, losing on penalty, which ended their World Cup dream.

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Following the loss, the NFF lodged a complaint to FIFA against the DR Congo, claiming they fielded ineligible players in the game.

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Nigeria unveil new jersey

Despite the whole World Cup issues on the ground, Nigeria released a new away jersey and fans have had their say on the outfit.

The new Nike Nigeria 2026 away kit is predominantly white, distinguished by a striking, bold flame pattern in various shades of green.

Super Eagles new away jersey || X

Centered on the jersey are the Nigeria Football Federation crest and the Nike logo. The kit is further accented with a dark green collar and matching sleeve cuffs.

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Following the release on X, fans flocked to the comment section, reacting to the need for releasing a new jersey.

One fan said, “We have nothing to release for the World Cup, but we have to release something. No problem.”

🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Nigeria release their away kit for 2026! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/uLga3NfZsp — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 23, 2026

Another fan reacted, “Always turning up with the nice-looking kits, but will never wear it in the World Cup. Very useless.”

A fan commented, “What will they use it for? 😂 They're not going anywhere, na, so kini essence?”

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One fan wrote, “Other countries are releasing for the World Cup; my country is releasing their own away kit for 2026. Do we have any tournament to participate in in 2026?”