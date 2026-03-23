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‘What will they use it for?’- Nigeria’s Super Eagles mocked after unveiling new jersey

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:35 - 23 March 2026
Nigeria’s Super Eagles mocked after unveiling new jersey
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released a new jersey despite their failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, which has led to a lot of reactions on social media.
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Eric Chelle’s team failed to defeat DR Congo during the playoff, losing on penalty, which ended their World Cup dream.

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Following the loss, the NFF lodged a complaint to FIFA against the DR Congo, claiming they fielded ineligible players in the game.

However, FIFA threw away their complaint, with Nigeria’s chances of playing at the World Cup hitting rock bottom.

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Nigeria unveil new jersey

Despite the whole World Cup issues on the ground, Nigeria released a new away jersey and fans have had their say on the outfit.

The new Nike Nigeria 2026 away kit is predominantly white, distinguished by a striking, bold flame pattern in various shades of green.

Super Eagles new away jersey || X
Super Eagles new away jersey || X

Centered on the jersey are the Nigeria Football Federation crest and the Nike logo. The kit is further accented with a dark green collar and matching sleeve cuffs.

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Following the release on X, fans flocked to the comment section, reacting to the need for releasing a new jersey.

One fan said, “We have nothing to release for the World Cup, but we have to release something. No problem.”

Another fan reacted, “Always turning up with the nice-looking kits, but will never wear it in the World Cup. Very useless.”

A fan commented, “What will they use it for? 😂 They're not going anywhere, na, so kini essence?”

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One fan wrote, “Other countries are releasing for the World Cup; my country is releasing their own away kit for 2026. Do we have any tournament to participate in in 2026?”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles face Iran on Friday, the 27th, before going on to face Jordan on Tuesday, the 31st, a few days later.

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