'Extend his contract' - Chelle backed for Super Eagles AFCON glory

Toyin Ibitoye has urged Nigeria to extend Eric Chelle’s contract as Super Eagles coach.

Veteran Nigerian sports journalist Toyin Ibitoye has thrown his weight behind a contract extension for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, insisting the tactician has built a team capable of conquering Africa.

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Eric Chelle promised to get new players.

Ibitoye, who previously served as media officer of the national team, believed the current squad under Chelle reflects discipline and competitive hunger.

What Ibitoye said

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Despite finishing as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ibitoye argued that Nigeria’s performances left a lasting impression across the continent.

“Nigeria did not win the tournament, but the football that Nigeria played won the hearts of many people,” he said via The Punch.

According to Ibitoye, Chelle has already done enough to justify discussions around a new deal.

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“On the strength of what we saw in the last tournament, Coach Eric Chelle has done enough to merit discussions around renewing his contract,” he added.

Ibitoye also pointed to the damaging impact of managerial instability on Nigeria’s performances, particularly during World Cup qualifying campaigns.

The Super Eagles endured a period of inconsistency, marked by multiple coaching changes, something he believes disrupted momentum and impacted results.

“We had about three different coaches handling the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers, and the results were not good,” he explained.

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Ibitoye expressed strong optimism about Nigeria’s chances in future tournaments if the current structure is maintained.