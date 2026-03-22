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‘Eric Chelle has done a fantastic job’ – Super Eagles legend credits Malian with changing Nigeria’s fortunes

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:31 - 22 March 2026
Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle continues to gain fans among former Nigerian international players
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Nigeria’s national team progress under head coach Eric Chelle has received strong backing from former captain William Troost-Ekong.

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The Super Eagles legend believes the Malian tactician has played a key role in steadying the ship after a difficult period.

Troost-Ekong praises Chelle’s impact on Super Eagles

Speaking during a BeIN Sports broadcast, Troost-Ekong reflected on Nigeria’s recent struggles and near misses on the international stage, particularly the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The defender highlighted how difficult the situation was when Chelle took over, describing it as an “uphill race” following a poor start to the qualification campaign. However, he credited the coach for turning things around and restoring belief within the squad.

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“It’s a really tough place to be in… but I think Eric Chelle has done a fantastic job turning around a very, very difficult start,” Troost-Ekong said.

With more World Cup slots now available for African teams and the Super Eagles boasting a strong squad, expectations were high, but Nigeria ultimately failed to qualify for the tournament, losing a playoff final on penalties to DR Congo, a result that is still being contested in court.

NFF dismiss Morocco links as Chelle’s future stabilises

Despite his growing influence, Chelle’s future recently came under scrutiny following reports linking him with a move to Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. However, the Nigeria Football Federation quickly dismissed the claims, labelling them as false.

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In an official statement, the NFF confirmed that Chelle remains in charge of the Super Eagles, putting an end to speculation about his departure.

The 48-year-old, who led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has also attracted interest from clubs and national teams across Africa and Europe.

While discussions over new contract terms are still ongoing, Chelle is expected to remain at the helm for upcoming fixtures, including potential matches against Jordan and Iran.

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