‘We’re capable of winning’ - Arbeloa confident in Real Madrid's Champions League comeback hopes

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa remains defiant about his team's chances in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spanish giants lost 2-1 in the first leg to Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crucial late goal from Kylian Mbappe has given Madrid a fighting chance ahead of the return leg in Germany.

Madrid found themselves in a precarious position after a clinical performance from the visitors saw them take a big advantage to Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arbeloa keeps faith

In his post-match press conference, Arbeloa acknowledged that his team failed to gain a foothold in the match early on, conceding too much control in midfield to Vincent Kompany's side.

While he expressed frustration over the errors that led to both of Bayern's goals, the coach was firm in his belief that the contest is far from settled.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago

"We’re alive. We’re one goal away from levelling the tie," Arbeloa stated. "We’re capable of winning on any pitch; we’ve proven that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With that 0-2 deficit, which would have been very difficult to overcome, it’s a shame we didn’t convert some of the chances we had."

Real Madrid players frustrated || imago

He added, "We knew they were going to put players behind our midfield, but that wasn't our plan. That gave them too much control.

"If you don't keep possession to threaten them and get some breathing room, it's very difficult. We improved on that in the second half.”

Before the decisive second leg in Bavaria next Wednesday, Real Madrid will face Girona in a domestic league fixture on Friday.

Advertisement