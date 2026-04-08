Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Bayern: 'Tie not over' - Kompany sends strong message

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:33 - 08 April 2026
New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.
New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany insists their Champions League clash with Real Madrid remains open despite a 2-1 first-leg win at the Bernabeu.
Advertisement

Vincent Kompany has warned his Bayern Munich players against complacency, insisting their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid is far from decided despite a first-leg victory.

Advertisement

The German champions secured a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Kompany believes the narrow advantage leaves everything to play for in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

Luis Díaz opened the scoring just before halftime, giving the visitors a crucial lead heading into the break. Moments after the restart, Harry Kane doubled Bayern’s advantage with a composed finish.

Advertisement

However, Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th minute, ensuring Real Madrid remain firmly in contention ahead of the second leg.

What Kompany said

Despite the impressive away result, Kompany downplayed any sense of triumph, emphasising that qualification is still undecided.

He said, “Everyone in the dressing room was very, very calm. We won, but we need to win again to advance.”

Advertisement

The former defender acknowledged the importance of winning at one of football’s most iconic venues but stressed that the job is only half complete.

“Winning at the Bernabéu is something special. If you can do that, it shows you’re capable of achieving a lot. But the tie is not over," he added.

With just a one-goal advantage, Bayern must now finish the job at home, while Real Madrid will be confident of staging a comeback given their history in the competition.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
CAF confirms dates for AFCON 2027 as Super Eagles eye 4th title
Super Eagles
08.04.2026
CAF confirms dates for AFCON 2027 as Super Eagles eye 4th title
Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X
Super Falcons
08.04.2026
Super Falcons step up WAFCON prep with Cape Verde friendlies
Super Eagles star Lookman reveals plan to haunt Barca again - We know how to beat them
Football
08.04.2026
Super Eagles star Lookman reveals plan to haunt Barca again - We know how to beat them
Paul Scholes, Man United legend || Imago
Premier League
08.04.2026
Scholes urges Man United to clear-out some players
New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.
Football
08.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Bayern: 'Tie not over' - Kompany sends strong message
Nigerian-born star sets new record after dismantling Real Madrid in Champions League
Football
07.04.2026
Nigerian-born star sets new record after dismantling Real Madrid in Champions League