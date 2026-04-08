Real Madrid vs Bayern: 'Tie not over' - Kompany sends strong message

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany insists their Champions League clash with Real Madrid remains open despite a 2-1 first-leg win at the Bernabeu.

Vincent Kompany has warned his Bayern Munich players against complacency, insisting their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid is far from decided despite a first-leg victory.

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The German champions secured a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Kompany believes the narrow advantage leaves everything to play for in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

Luis Díaz opened the scoring just before halftime, giving the visitors a crucial lead heading into the break. Moments after the restart, Harry Kane doubled Bayern’s advantage with a composed finish.

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However, Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th minute, ensuring Real Madrid remain firmly in contention ahead of the second leg.

What Kompany said

Despite the impressive away result, Kompany downplayed any sense of triumph, emphasising that qualification is still undecided.

He said, “Everyone in the dressing room was very, very calm. We won, but we need to win again to advance.”

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The former defender acknowledged the importance of winning at one of football’s most iconic venues but stressed that the job is only half complete.

“Winning at the Bernabéu is something special. If you can do that, it shows you’re capable of achieving a lot. But the tie is not over," he added.