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Vincent Kompany compares Bayern star Michael Olise to Kevin De Bruyne

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:30 - 05 April 2026
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany || Image credit: Imago
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany || Image credit: Imago
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has compared Michael Olise to Kevin De Bruyne following his standout performance in a comeback win over Freiburg.
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Vincent Kompany has heaped praise on Michael Olise, drawing comparisons between the Bayern Munich star and his former teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

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Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is the boss at Bayern Munich (Credit: Imago/PA Images)

The Bayern Munich boss made the remarks following his side’s thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga, where Olise played an important role in overturning a two-goal deficit.

Bayern Munich showed quality to fight back and secure all three points, with Olise emerging as one of the standout performers.

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What Kompany said

Speaking to the club’s official website, Kompany highlighted the winger’s mentality as a key factor behind his rapid development.

He said, “What sets him apart is his mentality. He’s a perfectionist, an extremely fussy guy who gets irritated if every detail isn’t perfect.”

Kompany, who spent several successful years playing alongside De Bruyne at Manchester City, pointed out striking similarities between the two players.

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“I often see him in Kevin. His precision in his shooting, his quality in his dribbling, and his ability to use both feet are qualities I’ve admired in the past.

“He’s destined to grow further and will be an added value for Bayern’s future,” he explained

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