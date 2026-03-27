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We won't help them — Bayern Munich ready to reject €200M transfer offer from Liverpool

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:25 - 27 March 2026
Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has emphatically shut down a potential move from Liverpool for the club's star player.
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Uli Hoeness has shut down speculation linking star winger Michael Olise with a move to Liverpool, stating the German champions have no intention of selling the player.

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Recent reports suggested Liverpool were considering a massive €200 million offer to lure the former Crystal Palace talent back to the Premier League, to replace the departing Mohamed Salah.

Michael Olise was the standout performer for Bayern Munich.

However, Hoeness has made it clear that Bayern's sporting ambitions take precedence over financial windfalls.

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Bayern Munich shut down Olise to Liverpool rumours

Speaking at the KI Festival "data:unplugged" in Munster, the influential club figure stressed that retaining the 24-year-old is crucial for both the team's performance and its global fanbase.

In a pointed jab at Liverpool's transfer strategy, Hoeness questioned the effectiveness of their recent heavy spending.

"Liverpool have already spent €500 million this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t contribute to them playing better next year," Hoeness stated.

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He further elaborated on the club's philosophy, emphasizing that their primary duty is to the supporters, not the balance sheet.

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah || Image credit: Imago
Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah || Image credit: Imago

Hoeness argued that the club's identity is rooted in entertaining its vast following and competing at the highest level.

"We play this game for our fans," he explained.

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"We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans worldwide, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."

Olise has grown into one of the best footballers on the planet since joining Bayern last summer.

With his current contract at the Allianz Arena set to run until 2029, Bayern are in full control of what happens next.

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