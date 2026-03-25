Liverpool legend tells Reds how to replace Salah

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerard discussed how Mohamed Salah can be effectively replaced.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has urged the club’s hierarchy to break the bank for a global superstar to replace departing winger Mohamed Salah.

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Speaking on TNT Sports on Wednesday, March 24, alongside Owen Hargreaves, who floated Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise as a prime candidate, Gerrard insisted that no developmental project or high-potential youngster could possibly fill the void left by the Egyptian king.

"You have to buy someone who is box office, or you are not replacing him," the former Liverpool captain stated. "They have to be top-end, top three or four wingers in the world to replace Mo Salah, because that's what Mo has been."

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Salah's Liverpool exit

Gerrard's comments come in the aftermath of Liverpool’s announcement on Tuesday, confirming that Salah's legendary nine-year spell at Liverpool is coming to a close at the end of the current 2025/2026 season.

Despite signing a lucrative two-year contract renewal just last summer that tied him to Merseyside until June 2027, a mutual agreement was reached allowing the 33-year-old to leave on a free transfer a year early.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago

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To facilitate this amicable exit, Salah reportedly agreed to forfeit the final 12 months of his deal, waiving an estimated £20 million in wages.