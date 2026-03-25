‘Your mentality is second to none’ - Liverpool star Robertson bids emotional farewell to Salah following his departure

Andy Robertson has paid a heartfelt tribute to Mohamed Salah, urging Liverpool to give the departing forward a "legendary send-off" befitting his status at the club.

The Scottish left-back, who arrived at Anfield in the same summer as Salah, praised his teammate's elite mentality in a poignant social media message.

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The tributes from the dressing room began after Salah confirmed his exit in an emotional video on Tuesday, signalling the end of a remarkable nine-year spell.

Robertson and Salah were key figures in the team that won both the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp before adding another league title last season with Arne Slot.

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Robertson’s farewell message to Salah

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Robertson reflected on their shared journey: "Mohamed, thank you. Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch.

Andy Robertson Liverpool star. Photo: Imago

“Watching you become the best at what you do and one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of."

He continued, "Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others.

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Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago

“A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend. You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC—the greatest. Second to none."

Salah's departure follows a period of speculation and a reported public disagreement with head coach Arne Slot.

To secure his exit a year before his contract expired, Salah is said to have agreed to forfeit his £400,000-a-week salary for the final year, allowing him to leave as a free agent. The Egyptian king leaves Anfield with over 250 goals and a full set of major trophies.

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