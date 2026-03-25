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Bigger legacy than Ronaldo — Carragher’s emotional farewell to Liverpool legend Mo Salah

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:39 - 25 March 2026
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah will leave a greater Premier League legacy than Cristiano Ronaldo when he departs Anfield at the end of the season.
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Mohamed Salah announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, calling time on a hugely successful nine-year stay at the club.

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The Egyptian forward, leaves the Premier League as one of the greatest players to ever grace the competition.

Carragher picks Salah over Ronaldo in EPL legacy chart

Another Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher, who has become famous for controversial comments, used his Telegraph column to argue that the Egyptian’s sustained excellence puts him in a league of his own.

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In Carragher's view, only Arsenal icon Thierry Henry ranks ahead of Salah among the league’s all-time greatest overseas attackers.

“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency,” Carragher wrote.

The numbers back up Carragher’s "impact" argument. Since his £34m move from Roma in 2017, Salah has been a statistical anomaly.

As he prepares for his final few weeks in a red shirt, his record stands at an incredible 189 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool, the most goal involvements any player has ever produced for a single club in the competition's history.

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Cristiano Ronaldo won his first-ever Golden Boot for Manchester United in 2008

While Ronaldo’s global legacy is tied to his five Ballon d’Ors and Champions League dominance in Spain, Carragher insists that within the specific borders of the Premier League, Salah’s nine years of relentless production make him the superior figure.

With Liverpool still fighting for the Champions League title in Budapest this May, Carragher believes the "Egyptian King" is focused on one final chapter.

"Do not bet against the perfect send-off," he added, tipping Salah to inspire the club to one last major trophy before he says goodbye.

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