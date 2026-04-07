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UCL: We must be ready for 'outstanding' Vinicius, Mbappe — Bayern Munich star Gnabry

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:13 - 07 April 2026
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has issued a clear warning to his teammates about the attacking threat posed by Real Madrid, ahead of their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final.
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Serge Gnabry is well aware of the danger posed by Real Madrid's front men, specifically Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, as the two teams prepare for a gruelling UCL quarterfinal.

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The first leg of the tie will take place on Tuesday night at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where Real Madrid host the German giants.

The match comes at a fascinating moment in form for both sides: Los Blancos suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Mallorca in La Liga over the weekend, while Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side bounced back strongly with a 3-2 victory against Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

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Bayern Munich's Gnabry cautious ahead of facing Mbappe, Vinicius

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Gnabry was quick to acknowledge the quality in Real Madrid’s ranks while stressing the need for caution. When asked if Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. are the strongest players in the Madrid squad, the German international replied:

“Yes, without a doubt. There’s not much more I can say. They have incredible, very talented players. Especially in attack, but also in defense, of course.

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"Their attack with Vinicius and Mbappé is certainly outstanding. In addition, Brahim Díaz has been playing very well lately.

"We have to be careful, obviously, not to let them do their thing. We have to show them what we’re capable of. And, as a team, we have to manage everything they have collectively.”

Gnabry, however, struck a confident note about Bayern’s own attacking potential, insisting the Bavarians are more than capable of matching Madrid’s firepower if they perform at their best.

“If we give our best on the pitch, our attack is as dangerous as Real Madrid’s, perhaps one of the best in the world at the moment.”

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