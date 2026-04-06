Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: European Royalty Meets Bavarian Sweeper In UCL Quarterfinal Clash

The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is the place to be on Tuesday as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich on Tuesday as the two European heavyweights do battle in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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The record 15-time winners of the competition surprised many with a convincing last-16 victory over Manchester City, winning 5-1 on aggregate thanks largely to a brilliant display in Spain.

But, despite that incredible record, a two-legged quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich and a potential semi-final against holders Paris St Germain shows there is much work to do.

While Real were crushing City’s hopes, Bayern ran riot, finishing as 10-2 aggregate winners over Atalanta in the last 16. In many eyes, the Germans are now favourites to lift this trophy for what would be a seventh time.

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Bayern’s last defeat came in January, 14 matches ago. In that same period, Madrid have lost four times, with coach Alvaro Arbeloa struggling to find the right balance when all his superstars are fit, just like Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti before him.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Both teams to score 1.43 High Double chance Real Madrid to win or draw 1.64 High Value bet Both teams to score 2+ goals each 3.33 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score

Real Madrid were clinical against Manchester City in the previous round, so you wouldn’t bet against them. Yet, the visitors have an undeniable European pedigree that will hold them in good stead on Tuesday.

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Bayern are the only team with more UCL quarter-final appearances than their hosts, with 24, and have scored a staggering 32 goals in the competition already this season.

Expect a goalfest.

Real Madrid to win or draw

Madrid fell to a disappointing defeat at Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday, leaving them seven points behind rivals Barcelona in the Spanish title race.

However, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa brushed off the defeat and said it would have no bearing on his team’s performance against Bayern, in the club’s favoured competition.

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Bayern are well aware of the impact of Madrid’s supporters on big European nights at the Bernabeu, which, along with the weight of history and sublime individual quality, helps Los Blancos pull off remarkable results even when the odds are against them.

All of these should be enough to help Real Madrid emerge with at least a point, or all three going into the second leg.

Both teams to score 2+ goals each

Real Madrid have an Mbappe. Bayern Munich have a Kane.

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Two of the most clinical strikers in the world at the moment, backed by a retinue of skillful wingers and technical midfielders. We predict a bad day in the office for defenders on both ends.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: (4-4-2)

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1)

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Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson

Team News – Real Madrid

Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa has his hand weakened by the loss of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Rodrygo. Beyond those two definite absentees, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are doubts.

Eder Militao came off the bench and made a goalscoring return against Mallorca following four months out with a hamstring injury, and could now start.

Team News – Bayern Munich

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Bayern are sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane, who picked up an ankle injury while on England duty. The striker has 53 goals in 45 matches for club and country this season, while he’s netted 10 times in the Champions League.

Nicolas Jackson is on standby if Kane is ruled out.