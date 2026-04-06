Vinicius invites Yamal to join fight against racism after Atletico Madrid incident

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. shows public support to Lamine Yamal after a traumatic week with two seperate incidents of racism and xenophobia.

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior has issued a powerful plea to Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, urging the teenager to join forces with him in the relentless fight against systemic discrimination in Spanish football.

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What Vinicius said

The Brazilian forward reached out following the disgraceful racial abuse Yamal allegedly suffered during Barcelona's LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid on Saturday, April 4.

“It’s a complicated issue, and it happens all the time. It’s important that Lamine spoke out about it, it can help others,” the former Flamengo star said.

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“I hope Lamine can continue this fight as well. We have money, but poor Black people have more difficulties than we do. I

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

“’m not saying that Spain, Germany, or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in every country, and if we fight together, hopefully other players and people in general will stop suffering these things.”

A traumatic week of abuse

Vinícius’s call to arms arrives after a deeply traumatic week for the 18-year-old Yamal, who has been experiencing the rottenness of bigoted spectators across multiple fixtures.

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During the weekend's high-stakes clash against Atlético Madrid, he was allegedly subjected to xenophobic and racist chants, with shouts of "go to Morocco’ and the N-word heard from the stands.

This weekend incident immediately compounded the Islamophobic abuse Yamal reacted to during the March international break, during Spain's 0-0 friendly draw against Egypt.

Yamal abandoned the post-match farewell lap and walked down the RCDE Stadium tunnel in protest after far-right spectators chanted, "He who doesn’t jump is a Muslim."