Advertisement

Vinicius invites Yamal to join fight against racism after Atletico Madrid incident

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:59 - 06 April 2026
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. shows public support to Lamine Yamal after a traumatic week with two seperate incidents of racism and xenophobia.
Advertisement

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior has issued a powerful plea to Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, urging the teenager to join forces with him in the relentless fight against systemic discrimination in Spanish football. 

Advertisement

What Vinicius said 

The Brazilian forward reached out following the disgraceful racial abuse Yamal allegedly suffered during Barcelona's LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid on Saturday, April 4.

“It’s a complicated issue, and it happens all the time. It’s important that Lamine spoke out about it, it can help others,” the former Flamengo star said.

Advertisement

“I hope Lamine can continue this fight as well. We have money, but poor Black people have more difficulties than we do. I

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

“’m not saying that Spain, Germany, or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in every country, and if we fight together, hopefully other players and people in general will stop suffering these things.”

A traumatic week of abuse 

Vinícius’s call to arms arrives after a deeply traumatic week for the 18-year-old Yamal, who has been experiencing the rottenness of bigoted spectators across multiple fixtures. 

Advertisement

During the weekend's high-stakes clash against Atlético Madrid, he was allegedly subjected to xenophobic and racist chants, with shouts of "go to Morocco’ and the N-word heard from the stands.

This weekend incident immediately compounded the Islamophobic abuse Yamal reacted to during the March international break, during  Spain's 0-0 friendly draw against Egypt.

Yamal abandoned the post-match farewell lap and walked down the RCDE Stadium tunnel in protest after far-right spectators chanted, "He who doesn’t jump is a Muslim."

He released a statement, decrying the incident, but has yet to publicly comment on what happened at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Vinicius invites Yamal to join fight against racism after Atletico Madrid incident
Football
06.04.2026
Vinicius invites Yamal to join fight against racism after Atletico Madrid incident
UCL Quarterfinal: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Match Previews
06.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
UCL Quarterfinal: PSG vs Liverpool | Imago
Match Previews
06.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: PSG vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: European Royalty Meets Bavarian Sweeper In UCL Quarterfinal Clash
Betting Tips
06.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: European Royalty Meets Bavarian Sweeper In UCL Quarterfinal Clash
Real Madrid star silences relationship crisis claims with loving message to his girlfriend, mum-of-three Virginia Fonseca
Lifestyle
06.04.2026
‘My love’ — Real Madrid star silences relationship crisis claims with loving message to his girlfriend, mum-of-three Virginia Fonseca
Alan Shearer warns Arsenal face mental battle after FA Cup exit
Football
06.04.2026
Alan Shearer warns Arsenal face mental battle after FA Cup exit