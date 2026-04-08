‘I went to a club in Belgium’ - Osimhen recounts how he was rejected due to malaria and typhoid

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has opened up about a challenging period early in his European career, revealing that two Belgian clubs turned him down due to health issues, including malaria and typhoid.

Osimhen, cautious due to his past experiences, kept the potential move a secret but was resolute in his desire to make an impact.

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He made his debut as a substitute in a 3-1 victory against Royal Excel Mouscron in September 2018, signalling the start of his comeback.

During his loan spell at Charleroi, Osimhen found his form, scoring 12 league goals. This successful stint revived his career and paved the way for his subsequent rise to prominence in European football.

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Osimhen opens up on challenges

The revelations came from a clip of the documentary series "Victor Osimhen: The Untold Story", where the Nigerian striker detailed the setbacks he faced after his initial move to VfL Wolfsburg in 2017.

Osimhen explained how illness nearly derailed his professional journey at a critical time. "At first, I went to a club in Belgium. I was rejected because I had malaria and typhoid," Osimhen stated.

"I moved back to Germany; I started training. Another club in Belgium called me. I did the medical and everything.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

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“The doctor said everything was perfect, but the president said that because the first club didn’t sign me, they also couldn’t sign me. I thanked him and left. I moved on."

These rejections occurred while the young forward was struggling to make an impact in Germany, with injuries and a lack of playing time hampering his development at Wolfsburg.