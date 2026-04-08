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Victor Osimhen steps up recovery, targets comeback against Fenerbahce

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:00 - 08 April 2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has stepped up his recovery from injury as Galatasaray look for a timely boost in their title defence.
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Victor Osimhen is recuperating from the arm injury he sustained during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool last month.

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The former Napoli man underwent successful surgery and spent last week working in the gym.

Osimhen ramps up recovery ahead of Galatasaray title run-in

According to the latest update on Galatasaray’s official website and training reports, Osimhen has now progressed to doing running drills on the field alongside his physiotherapist.

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The 27-year-old is expected to return to full-team training on April 20, which would put the powerful forward in contention for the high-stakes Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe just a few days later.

Galatasaray will host Göztepe on Wednesday evening have struggled without their star striker, causing some to suggest an over-reliance on the Nigerian.

Gala suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor last weekend, a result that has intensified pressure on Okan Buruk’s side in the tight Süper Lig title race.

Coach Buruk himself highlighted how Osimhen’s absence disrupted the team’s attacking rhythm and pressing style.

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This positive recovery update comes as welcome news for the Yellow-Reds as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Buruk could be sacked at the end of the season, with clubs reportedly on red-alert should Osimhen become available.

The Nigerian is undoubtedly one of the best three forwards in Europe, and will provide instant improvements to most top teams, including the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and more.

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