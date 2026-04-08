‘Football's a physical sport’ - Ex-referee backs decision to award Iheanacho’s winning goal

A decisive goal from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho secured a victory for Celtic against Dundee, but the strike has ignited controversy among Scottish football fans, particularly those of rivals Rangers, who argue it should have been disallowed.

Iheanacho, 29, entered the match as a substitute in the 58th minute, replacing Tomás Cvancara. The pivotal moment came when a cross from Marcelo Saracchi was poorly handled by the Dundee defence.

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Seizing the opportunity, Iheanacho appeared to push defender Ryan Astley aside before firing the ball into the net. The goal prompted immediate protests from Dundee players, leading to a VAR review.

However, the video assistant referee focused solely on a potential offside and, after confirming Iheanacho was onside when the cross was delivered, allowed the goal to stand.

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Ex-referee defends on-field decision

The decision drew criticism on social media, especially from Rangers supporters. However, former Scottish referee Des Roache dismissed the complaints, stating that the contact from Iheanacho was not significant enough to warrant a foul.

"You look at that still there and it doesn't look great, but football's a physical sport," Roache commented, as reported by the Daily Record. "If it's given as a foul, VAR isn't going to overrule it. But VAR is only there to comment on clear and obvious errors."

Roache explained that the incident fell into a grey area of refereeing opinion. "If I was VAR and the referee gave a foul, I could support it and say, 'You know what? Yeah, he's shoved him, he's nudged him.' But it's just absolutely not [a clear error]," he added.

Kelechi Iheanacho || imago

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The retired official also noted the players' reactions, or lack thereof, as a key indicator. "Not just Astley, but you look at the goalkeeper and the players surrounding him, nobody is looking for a foul," Roache concluded. "I've got no issue with the decision at all."

He also pointed out Iheanacho's hesitant celebration as a sign of the times. "Iheanacho looking and waiting to see what's going to happen, that's a symptom of where we are with VAR; they're not sure they can celebrate a goal."