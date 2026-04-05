‘It feels good’ — Iheanacho delighted by Celtic winner despite ongoing criticism

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho opened up after scoring a late winner for Scottish side Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho delivered when it mattered most for Celtic FC, but even his match-winning heroics have not been enough to silence the growing scrutiny around his performances.

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The Nigerian striker struck late to seal victory, yet finds himself walking the fine line between redemption and expectation.

Iheanacho relishes decisive moment

Iheanacho could not hide his delight after playing the role of hero, scoring an 82nd-minute winner to secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Dundee FC.

“It feels good to help the team to get the win today. We really showed character and we really worked hard today to get the win,” he said after the game.

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The goal was more than just a winner—it marked the end of a frustrating 182-day drought for the forward, who had struggled for consistency in recent months. Coming at such a tense moment, his powerful left-footed strike underlined his ability to step up under pressure.

With the match finely poised after Yang Hyun-Jun’s opener and Simon Murray’s equaliser from the penalty spot, Iheanacho’s intervention proved decisive. The victory keeps Celtic firmly in the title race, now just three points behind Heart of Midlothian FC, with Rangers FC also breathing down their necks.

O'Neil criticism lingers despite heroics

Despite the decisive contribution, manager Martin O'Neill made it clear that more is expected from the 29-year-old.

“He has had some issues with injuries. At 29, he should be at the peak of his career rather than sometimes scratching around,” O’Neill said, highlighting concerns over Iheanacho’s overall form.

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Still, the Celtic boss acknowledged the striker’s strengths, particularly his hold-up play. “He scores, he can hold the ball up and is really good at that… that’s his trademark,” he added.

Referencing his past at Manchester City, O’Neill suggested the goal could be a turning point: “That goal will do him the world of good.”