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‘At 29, he should be at the peak of his career’ — Celtic boss unhappy with Iheanacho despite late winner

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:15 - 05 April 2026
Iheanacho || Imago
Iheanacho || Imago
Despite scoring the winner for Celtic, Kelechi Iheanacho still has a log way to go to impress boss Martin O'Neil
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Celtic finally found their match-winner when Kelechi Iheanacho struck late to seal a dramatic victory.

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However, despite the decisive goal, manager Martin O'Neill was far from satisfied with the Nigerian striker’s overall trajectory.

O’Neill questions Iheanacho despite match-winning goal

Iheanacho’s 82nd-minute strike secured a crucial win for Celtic FC, ending a frustrating 182-day goal drought and reminding fans of his undeniable quality.

However, O’Neill’s post-match comments suggested there is still more expected from the 29-year-old. “He has had some issues with injuries. At 29, he should be at the peak of his career rather than sometimes scratching around,” the Celtic boss said.

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Despite the criticism, the manager acknowledged Iheanacho’s strengths, particularly his ability to hold up play. “He scores, he can hold the ball up and is really good at that. He maybe can't run the channels much but at the end of the day he can hold the ball up and that's his trademark,” he added.

Referencing his past, O’Neill noted: “He's played for Manchester City, some time ago like everything else. But that goal will do him the world of good.”

Late winner could spark resurgence in title race

The Nigerian forward’s impact came at a critical moment in a tense clash against Dundee FC. After Yang Hyun-Jun opened the scoring early, Celtic allowed their opponents back into the game through a penalty converted by Simon Murray.

With the match hanging in the balance, Iheanacho stepped up when it mattered most, firing home a powerful left-footed effort to secure a 2-1 victory.

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The result keeps Celtic firmly in the title race, now just three points behind Heart of Midlothian FC, with Rangers FC also in close pursuit.

While questions remain over his consistency, Iheanacho’s late heroics may yet prove to be a turning point for both player and club as the season heads into its decisive phase.

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