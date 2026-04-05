Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke highlighted how Paul Onuachu helped them secure victory over Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke has credited Paul Onuachu's exceptional hold-up play as the primary catalyst behind their 2-1 home victory over league leaders Galatasaray in the Süper Lig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Tekke said

The 31-year-old Nigerian striker found the back of the net to help secure the win and continue his incredible scoring form this season.

However, it was his overall physical dominance and ability to retain possession under intense pressure that earned plaudits from the manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Galatasaray is generally a team that plays very well behind the defence, with second balls and set pieces,” he said, per Bein Sports.

Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

“One of their best things is to apply pressure one-on-one and create danger with the balls they win. In this match, I wanted to use the fullbacks a bit more. Leaving Fatih Tekke aside, belief is very important here.

“Especially Onuachu's attempts to hold onto the balls in the first half were very valuable. After matches like this, if you don't take it one game at a time, unexpected things can happen."

This result completely blows the Süper Lig title race wide open, significantly narrowing Galatasaray's lead (64 points) at the summit to one point—albeit with a game in hand—and giving renewed hope to the chasing pack, including Trabzonspor themselves (63) and current second place, Fenerbahçe (63).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onuachu steals the show

The towering 6-foot-7 forward completely stole the show in the highly anticipated fixture that was notably missing his international teammate, Victor Osimhen, who was sidelined for Galatasaray while recovering from recent arm surgery.

Capitalising brilliantly in the absence of the league's marquee star, Onuachu delivered a complete performance that perfectly encapsulated his spectacular domestic form during this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement