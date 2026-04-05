How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star

Barcelona have to do lots of opportunity costing in the summer transfer window; an example could be in their pursuit of a Juventus player, which could force them to jettison the permanent signings of Cancelo and Rashford.

Barcelona have reportedly registered interest in signing Juventus's versatile 26-year-old Andrea Cambiaso ahead of the summer transfer window.

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However, extracting him from Turin will be a highly complicated and expensive operation. The Italy international recently signed a lucrative contract extension keeping him tied to the Bianconeri until 2029.

Juventus's stance

According to Gazetta dello Sport, per Goal, Juventus currently view him as a fundamental, first-choice pillar of their squad. The club’s leadership are reportedly demanding a substantial transfer fee north of €50 million to even consider a sale.

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Their resistance to his sale has seen them successfully fend off concrete interest from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in recent windows.

Despite the high asking price, Juventus's ongoing financial uncertainty and the possibility of failing to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season could eventually compel the Italian club to negotiate.

Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso

Impact on Barcelona’s current plans

Barcelona value Cambiaso’s ultra-modern profile, specifically the tactical flexibility he affords managers. Over the current campaign, Cambiaso has been a standout performer in Italy, registering three goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

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Crucially, his unique ability to seamlessly operate as both a dynamic left-back and an advanced left-winger provides structural utility for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.