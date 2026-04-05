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Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:57 - 05 April 2026
The Blaugrana could disappoint Joao Cancelo for the second time with their stance on his signing.
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Barcelona’s hierarchy have reportedly made the decision to retain João Cancelo permanently following a highly successful second loan spell, but the cash-strapped club are unwilling to pay a transfer fee to acquire him. 

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Barcelona’s stance

The 31-year-old Portuguese international is currently tied to a lucrative contract with Al Hilal that runs until the summer of 2027, and the Saudi Pro League champions are firmly insisting on a transfer fee estimated between €10 million and €15 million to sanction a permanent departure. 

However, Barcelona are pushing for a free transfer or a mutual contract termination, as their severely limited funds are already earmarked for an extensive summer rebuild targeting a marquee striker and defensive reinforcements, according to Football Espana.

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The Catalans' desire to keep Cancelo is driven by his phenomenal ongoing form under Hansi Flick, which was recently punctuated by a masterclass performance during Barcelona's crucial LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid on Saturday, April 4.

Cancelo risks history repeating itself

Cancelo originally orchestrated his current loan return to the Camp Nou after falling out of favour with Blue Waves head coach Simone Inzaghi, seeking an exit route following his initial €25 million transfer to Al Hilal in August 2024. 

Despite his clear desire to remain in Spain, the highly decorated full-back, whose resume includes three Premier League titles with Manchester City, now faces the heartbreaking prospect of history repeating itself. 

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Following his first successful season-long loan spell at Barcelona during the 2023/24 campaign, the club's well-documented financial paralysis prevented them from meeting Manchester City's valuation, directly forcing his reluctant move to Saudi Arabia. 

With Barcelona still restricted by LALIGA's strict financial fair play regulations ahead of the upcoming summer window, their refusal, or inability, to meet Al Hilal's asking price, threatens to collapse the deal and force Cancelo out the door once again.

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