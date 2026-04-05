FA Cup: Chelsea handed golden route to final after avoiding Man City
Leeds United will face Liam Rosenior's Chelsea at Wembley after reaching their first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years.
Daniel Farke’s side progressed on Sunday by defeating Premier League rivals West Ham 4–2 on penalties following a dramatic 2–2 draw, while Chelsea dismantled Port Vale 7-0.
On the other side of the bracket, holders Manchester City are set to take on Southampton. Pep Guardiola's men defeated Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad on Saturday evening.
The draw for the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals is complete 🏆— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 5, 2026
A fine hat-trick from Erling Haaland and a goal from Antoine Semenyo sent Arne Slot's men packing.
Meanwhile, Southampton, who last won the trophy in 1976, secured their spot by stunning league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
The clash between eight-time winners Chelsea and Leeds revives memories of the famous 1970 final, which the Blues won in a historic replay.
Leeds, whose only FA Cup triumph came in 1972, have not reached this stage since 1987.
Both semi-final ties are scheduled to take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 25–26.