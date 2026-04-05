FA Cup: Chelsea handed golden route to final after avoiding Man City

Chelsea, Manchester City, Southampton, and Leeds will face off in two mouthwatering semi-finals for a place in the FA Cup final.

Leeds United will face Liam Rosenior's Chelsea at Wembley after reaching their first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years.

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Daniel Farke’s side progressed on Sunday by defeating Premier League rivals West Ham 4–2 on penalties following a dramatic 2–2 draw, while Chelsea dismantled Port Vale 7-0.

On the other side of the bracket, holders Manchester City are set to take on Southampton. Pep Guardiola's men defeated Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

The draw for the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals is complete 🏆 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 5, 2026

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A fine hat-trick from Erling Haaland and a goal from Antoine Semenyo sent Arne Slot's men packing.

The clash between eight-time winners Chelsea and Leeds revives memories of the famous 1970 final, which the Blues won in a historic replay.

Leeds, whose only FA Cup triumph came in 1972, have not reached this stage since 1987.

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