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Chelsea vs Port Vale: 7-star Blues shake off Enzo drama to cruise into FA Cup semis

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:15 - 04 April 2026
Liam Rosenior's Chelsea shook off a difficult past few weeks by dismantling Port Vale 7-0 to advance to the FA Cup semi-final.
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Chelsea displayed their superiority in a 7-0 victory to ease past League One’s bottom side, Port Vale, and cruise into the FA Cup semifinals.

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Chelsea destroy Port Vale in FA Cup quarterfinal

The Blues refused to be distracted by the noise surrounding captain Enzo Fernandez, who was suspended by the club for disrespectful comments.

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Liam Rosenior’s side wasted no time, with Jorrel Hato opening the scoring early before João Pedro doubled the lead with clinical composure.

A Cole Palmer strike went in off defender Lawrence-Gabriel to make it three before the break, effectively ending the contest for the League One side.

The second-half onslaught continued as Tosin Adarabioyo powered home a header, followed by an Andrey Santos nod-in from an Estêvão corner.

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The Brazilian youngster Estêvão eventually got on the scoresheet himself, tapping in a rebound before Alejandro Garnacho wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.

The routine win marks Chelsea's 38th consecutive successful cup tie against lower-league opposition, keeping their hopes of domestic silverware firmly alive.

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