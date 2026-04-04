Chelsea vs Port Vale: 7-star Blues shake off Enzo drama to cruise into FA Cup semis
Chelsea displayed their superiority in a 7-0 victory to ease past League One’s bottom side, Port Vale, and cruise into the FA Cup semifinals.
TO WEMBLEY WE GO! 👊#CFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/c8nrCs8G0b— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2026
Chelsea destroy Port Vale in FA Cup quarterfinal
The Blues refused to be distracted by the noise surrounding captain Enzo Fernandez, who was suspended by the club for disrespectful comments.
Liam Rosenior’s side wasted no time, with Jorrel Hato opening the scoring early before João Pedro doubled the lead with clinical composure.
A Cole Palmer strike went in off defender Lawrence-Gabriel to make it three before the break, effectively ending the contest for the League One side.
The second-half onslaught continued as Tosin Adarabioyo powered home a header, followed by an Andrey Santos nod-in from an Estêvão corner.
The Brazilian youngster Estêvão eventually got on the scoresheet himself, tapping in a rebound before Alejandro Garnacho wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.
The routine win marks Chelsea's 38th consecutive successful cup tie against lower-league opposition, keeping their hopes of domestic silverware firmly alive.