‘We respect Galatasaray’ - Onuachu stays humble after Trabzonspor topples Turkish champions

Paul Onuachu remained remarkably humble following his team's significant win over Galatasaray in the title race.

Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 victory over reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray at Papara Park on Saturday evening.

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The Nigerian international set the tone early, opening the scoring just four minutes into the match. Onuachu skillfully directed a low header into the net from a Wagner Pina cross, marking his 22nd goal in 25 league appearances this season.

Galatasaray found an equaliser through Wilfried Singo shortly after the break in the 48th minute. However, Trabzonspor secured the win when Nigerian international Chibuike Nwaiwu headed home a delivery from Anthony Nwakaeme, who was making a rare start.

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What Onuachu said

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Onuachu credited his team's collective effort. "We really fought hard in front of these fans; we gave everything to win," he said. "We respect Galatasaray; they have very good players. We got the reward for our hard work."

The prolific striker acknowledged the Super Lig's challenging nature, emphasising that the team must maintain its focus for upcoming games.

"We have tough matches ahead of us," Onuachu noted. "Every match is different. We will take it one match at a time and go out to win them all."

Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

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He also commented on Galatasaray's next fixture against Göztepe, highlighting the league's unpredictability.

"Göztepe is a strong team; they can get points from Galatasaray. We will focus on winning our games and see what happens."