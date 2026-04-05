Advertisement

Onuachu moves 10 goals clear of Super Eagles mate Osimhen after iconic goal vs Galatasaray

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:40 - 05 April 2026
Paul Onuachu leaves Osimhen in his wake after latest goal
Paul Onuachu scored a historic header against Galatasaray to move ten goals clear of Victor Osimhen and tighten the race for the Trendyol Super Lig title.
Advertisement

The Battle of the Nigerian Giants in Turkey on Saturday night officially turned into a solo masterclass.

Advertisement

While Victor Osimhen was forced to watch from the sidelines following his surgery, Paul Onuachu took centre stage at Papara Park to prove why he is currently the most feared striker in the Trendyol Super Lig.

The gulf between the two Super Eagles stars has never looked wider than it did on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Onuachu extends leads over Osimhen

It took just four minutes for Onuachu to make his mark. Rising highest to meet a pinpoint Wagner Pina cross, the 31-year-old powered a header past the helpless Galatasaray goalkeeper.

This was not just another goal for the collection. It was a legacy-defining moment for a player who has spent the season rewriting the record books in Trabzon.

Advertisement

By finding the net on Saturday, Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football. He has now scored against Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray in a single season.

He is the first player to achieve this feat this year. This Big Three record cements his status as a big-game specialist for the Black Sea Storm.

Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football
Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

The script for this match originally featured a heavyweight clash between Nigeria’s two most prolific strikers.

However, Galatasaray looked toothless without Victor Osimhen. The former African Footballer of the Year is still recovering from surgery on a broken arm sustained in March.

Advertisement
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

His absence was palpable as the Istanbul giants struggled to find a focal point in attack.

While Osimhen remains stuck on 12 league goals, Onuachu’s opener was his 22nd of the campaign. He is now nearly doubling the output of his international teammate.

Osimhen has been the primary headline-grabber since his high-profile move to Istanbul, but Onuachu is quietly putting together one of the most dominant individual seasons in Turkish football history.

Advertisement

The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu, moves Trabzonspor within one point of league leaders Galatasaray.

The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu
The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu

With only six games remaining, the title race is wide open. Onuachu is no longer just chasing the Golden Boot.

He is currently on track to snatch the Super Lig trophy right out of Osimhen's hands. Nigeria has a new king in Turkey, and his name is Paul.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Paul Onuachu Chibuike Nwaiwu Nigeria Trabzonspor Galatasaray Super Lig
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Football
05.04.2026
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Football
05.04.2026
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Football
05.04.2026
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Football
05.04.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
Football
05.04.2026
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Match Previews
05.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head