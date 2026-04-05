Onuachu moves 10 goals clear of Super Eagles mate Osimhen after iconic goal vs Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu scored a historic header against Galatasaray to move ten goals clear of Victor Osimhen and tighten the race for the Trendyol Super Lig title.

The Battle of the Nigerian Giants in Turkey on Saturday night officially turned into a solo masterclass.

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The gulf between the two Super Eagles stars has never looked wider than it did on Saturday night.

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WE’RE ONE BIG FAMILY, CONNECTED AT HEART ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/zBMIrjDmOu — Trabzonspor English (@TrabzonsporEN) April 4, 2026

Onuachu extends leads over Osimhen

It took just four minutes for Onuachu to make his mark. Rising highest to meet a pinpoint Wagner Pina cross, the 31-year-old powered a header past the helpless Galatasaray goalkeeper.

This was not just another goal for the collection. It was a legacy-defining moment for a player who has spent the season rewriting the record books in Trabzon.

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By finding the net on Saturday, Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football. He has now scored against Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray in a single season.

He is the first player to achieve this feat this year. This Big Three record cements his status as a big-game specialist for the Black Sea Storm.

Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

The script for this match originally featured a heavyweight clash between Nigeria’s two most prolific strikers.

However, Galatasaray looked toothless without Victor Osimhen. The former African Footballer of the Year is still recovering from surgery on a broken arm sustained in March.

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Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

His absence was palpable as the Istanbul giants struggled to find a focal point in attack.

While Osimhen remains stuck on 12 league goals, Onuachu’s opener was his 22nd of the campaign. He is now nearly doubling the output of his international teammate.

Osimhen has been the primary headline-grabber since his high-profile move to Istanbul, but Onuachu is quietly putting together one of the most dominant individual seasons in Turkish football history.

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The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu, moves Trabzonspor within one point of league leaders Galatasaray.

The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu

With only six games remaining, the title race is wide open. Onuachu is no longer just chasing the Golden Boot.