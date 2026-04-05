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Nigerian Club Kun Khalifa mourns death of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:35 - 05 April 2026
Kun Khalifa FC has announced the passing of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke.
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Kun Khalifa FC has been thrown into mourning following the death of its team manager, Ekpemadu Chigioke.

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The Nigeria Premier Football League side confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement, paying tribute to Chigioke’s dedication and immense contribution to the club.

Club pays emotional tribute

In a heartfelt message, Kun Khalifa described the late team manager as a passionate and committed figure whose impact will not be forgotten.

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“Farewell, our brother Ekpemadu Chigioke 🕊️😭 Your passion as the team manager and player, dedication, and impact will never be forgotten. Rest in peace… till we meet again,” the club said.

Chigioke was not only a team manager but also a respected figure within the squad.

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