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Nigerian Club Kun Khalifa mourns death of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke
Kun Khalifa FC has announced the passing of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke.
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Kun Khalifa FC has been thrown into mourning following the death of its team manager, Ekpemadu Chigioke.
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The Nigeria Premier Football League side confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement, paying tribute to Chigioke’s dedication and immense contribution to the club.
Club pays emotional tribute
In a heartfelt message, Kun Khalifa described the late team manager as a passionate and committed figure whose impact will not be forgotten.
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“Farewell, our brother Ekpemadu Chigioke 🕊️😭 Your passion as the team manager and player, dedication, and impact will never be forgotten. Rest in peace… till we meet again,” the club said.
Chigioke was not only a team manager but also a respected figure within the squad.
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