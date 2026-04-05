Nigerian Club Kun Khalifa mourns death of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke

Kun Khalifa FC has announced the passing of team manager Ekpemadu Chigioke.

Kun Khalifa FC has been thrown into mourning following the death of its team manager, Ekpemadu Chigioke.

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The Nigeria Premier Football League side confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement, paying tribute to Chigioke’s dedication and immense contribution to the club.

Club pays emotional tribute

In a heartfelt message, Kun Khalifa described the late team manager as a passionate and committed figure whose impact will not be forgotten.

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“Farewell, our brother Ekpemadu Chigioke 🕊️😭 Your passion as the team manager and player, dedication, and impact will never be forgotten. Rest in peace… till we meet again,” the club said.