“I have something to live for” — Victor Osimhen issues classy response to dealing with insult and hate

Osimhen has shared his secret to dealing with negativity on and off the pitch.

For Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen, the spotlight has brought both adoration and an equal measure of toxic scrutiny.

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However, in a revealing segment of the documentary “Victor Osimhen: The Untold Story,” the Nigerian star showcased a level of emotional intelligence that matches his physical prowess on the pitch.

Rather than engaging in "keyboard wars" or letting the negativity seep into his performance, Osimhen has developed a bulletproof perspective on modern fandom.

Galatsaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

He views the culture of online insults not as a personal failing, but as a bizarre byproduct of the internet era, one that even the greatest legends in the sport cannot escape.

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What Osimhen said

Osimhen’s strategy for dealing with trolls is rooted in a humble comparison. The 27-year-old Galatasaray striker cited the treatment of global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo despite his legendary accomplishments.

“For me, all these things that they say. The hate, the insult, I don’t care. You cannot like everyone," Osimhen said.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo is getting this type of hate from a 13-year-old kid using his dad’s iPhone or a 15-year-old kid insulting one of the greatest of all time, who am I?”

Victor Osimhen and his daughter Hailey True |Getty

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Beyond the professional perspective, the Super Eagles star revealed a deeply personal anchor that keeps him steady: his three-year-old daughter, Hailey True.

For Osimhen, the birth of his child has redefined the boundaries of his life. While the world sees him as a high-priced goal-scorer, his primary identity is now that of a father, making the opinions of anonymous internet users seem trivial in comparison.

"When I’m out of that pitch, I don’t care about football. I go to live my life. Now, I have a daughter. I have something to live for. So they can continue the hate. It doesn’t mean anything to me. Absolutely!”

By stating that he "doesn't care about football" once he leaves the stadium, Osimhen isn't suggesting a lack of passion for the game. Instead, he is practising a high level of mental hygiene. He refuses to bring the noise into his own home.

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