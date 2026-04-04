“They don't deserve a good word from my mouth” — Osimhen justifies being stubborn in candid interview

Osimhen emphasised that since he is the sole architect of his success, he remains the only one with the right to dictate its terms.

Victor Osimhen has long carved out a reputation for being unapologetically himself. The Super Eagles talisman, known for his relentless aggression on the pitch, has occasionally been called out for his conduct.

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However, in a deeply personal segment of the documentary “Victor Osimhen: The Untold Story,” the Galatasaray forward didn't just acknowledge those labels, he wore them as a badge of honour.

What Osimhen said

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

The Nigeria international was remarkably blunt about the necessity of self-preservation. Having seen the "ugly side" of the business early in his career, Osimhen explained that his perceived stubbornness is actually a firewall against exploitation.

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The 27-year-old emphasised that since he is the sole architect of his success, he remains the only one with the right to dictate its terms.

“I have to be loyal to myself. I have to put myself first because I own this career. I built this career. If I am stubborn, I’m stubborn in the right way. You can’t cheat me; it’s impossible.

"So that’s why I watch the people around me because I’ve been around so many people in this football who I would’ve done business with.

Galatasaray's goal-machine Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

"They don’t deserve a good word from my mouth, and I’ve been loyal to these people since I started working with them until when I said, "You know what, guys? It’s enough. I think I’ve seen enough.’”

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Fighting the "Agendas"

The interview touched on the darker aspects of fame, specifically the coordinated attempts to damage his reputation when he refuses to play by the "unwritten rules" of certain intermediaries. Osimhen hinted at past betrayals, suggesting that his loyalty was often met with manipulation.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

His refusal to 'fall in line' has, at times, led to negative press, but the striker remains unfazed. He views these smear campaigns as failed attempts to control a man who has already conquered far greater obstacles than a Twitter trend or a leaked report.

“They started bringing agenda upon agenda. And trust me, none of those things that they have brought to try to tarnish my name have ever worked for them. " Osimhen said.

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Osimhen’s philosophy is simple: in an industry that often views players as commodities, being 'stubborn' is the only way to remain a human being with agency.