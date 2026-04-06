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Davido's heartwarming meet-up with Lamine Yamal’s mother goes viral after shutting down Barcelona’s Olympic Arena on 5ive Tour

David Ben
David Ben 08:10 - 06 April 2026
Davido's heartwarming meet-Up with Lamine Yamal’s mother goes viral
The Afrobeats megastar met up with the mother of Barcelona's teenage superstar.
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Nigerian music icon Davido brought his '5ive Tour' to Barcelona on the night of Easter Sunday, April 5, delivering an unforgettable performance that completely sold out the 13,000-capacity Olympic Arena.

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The five-time Grammy nominee, widely regarded as the most followed Nigerian musician in the world, treated the ecstatic crowd to a career-spanning set that had fans on their feet from start to finish.

Davido performed to a sold-out crowd in Barcelona on Easter Sunday | IMAGO

Davido powered through some of his biggest hits, including the early banger 'Dami Duro','the high-energy 'Risky', the emotional smash 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, and the timeless anthem 'Aye'. Clips of the show flooded social media within minutes, with fans praising Davido’s stage presence and the electric atmosphere.

The concert also drew notable football royalty. Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde was spotted back stage on the night, adding extra star power to the event.

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However, despite the family connection later in the evening, the Blaugrana's golden boy Lamine Yamal himself did not attend following Barca's 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga 24 hours earlier.

Heartwarming Backstage Moment with Lamine Yamal’s Mother Steals the Spotlight

The evening’s most memorable moment came backstage after the show when Sheila Ebana, mother of Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, surprised Davido with a personalised FC Barcelona jersey.

Lamine Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana met Davido | Credit: X
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The shirt featured her son’s name “LAMINE YAMAL” and the iconic No.10 across the back.

In a clip that has since gone viral across social media, Davido and Sheila shared a warm embrace as she handed over the gift.

Clearly moved, the singer posted the heartfelt exchange on his Instagram with the caption: “Mama @lamineyamal thank you so much for coming.”

Lamine Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana met Davido | Credit: X
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The genuine interaction between the Afrobeats icon and the mother of one of football’s brightest young stars has sparked an outpouring of positive reactions online, highlighting a beautiful crossover between music and football.

This is not the first time Sheila has linked up with a Nigerian musician.

Last year, in April 2025, she met Skales during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory celebrations after the club’s dramatic 3-2 win over Real Madrid. Skales shared a viral video dancing with Sheila and her younger son Keyne to his hit 'Shake Body,' after Yamal helped revive the commercial appeal of the song on TikTok, 10 years after it was first released.

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