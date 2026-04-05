Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Unbelievable stat gives Los Blancos advantage

Despite injuries to key players, Real Madrid still hold the historical advantage over Bayern Munich

Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first leg that already carries a psychological edge for the Spanish giants.

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Kick-off is set for 9:00 PM, but one staggering statistic suggests the tie may already be tilting in Madrid’s favour.

Bayern’s winless run hands Madrid psychological edge

Bayern Munich arrive in Spain with a worrying record hanging over them: they have failed to win any of their last eight matches against Real Madrid. Their last victory over Los Blancos dates all the way back to April 2012, when they triumphed in the Champions League semi-finals.

That long-standing dominance has not gone unnoticed inside the German camp. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl admitted the statistic adds pressure while also underlining the scale of the challenge.

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“I am a fan of statistics. A record like that doesn't happen by chance, and it should make one feel just how complicated the task is,” Eberl said. “Today's starting position, combined with that statistic, keeps the tension high.”

Despite Bayern’s strong current form, the psychological burden of history looms large as they attempt to overturn their fortunes against one of Europe’s most dominant knockout teams.

Injury doubts and setbacks shape both teams ahead of clash

Both sides enter the tie with key absences that could influence the outcome. Bayern may be without star striker Harry Kane, who is struggling to recover from an injury sustained during the international break.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be missing first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, leaving a potential vulnerability at the back despite their historical dominance in the fixture.

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Los Blancos also head into the clash after a shock LaLiga defeat to relegation-threatened Real Mallorca, raising questions about their recent form.